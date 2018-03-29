The Week in Pictures: March 22 - 29

Mourners visit a makeshift memorial for victims of a fire at the Winter Cherry mall in the industrial city of Kemerovo, Russia, on March 29, 2018. The city of half a million people, 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow, is trying to come to terms with the fire last Sunday that engulfed the mall, killing 64 people, including children locked inside a movie theater.

The deadly fire caused an outpouring of grief and indignation against local authorities. The Kemerovo governor never visited the site of the fire, while President Vladimir Putin did not announce a period of national mourning until days after the fire.