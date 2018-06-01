Subscribe to Breaking News emails

The Week in Pictures: March 29 - April 5

South Africa mourns anti-apartheid hero, clashes escalate in Gaza, Villanova takes NCAA crown and more.

Central American children, part of a caravan of migrants, play next to a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico on April 2.

Since peaking at around 1,500 people, the caravan has dwindled under pressure from President Donald Trump and Mexican migration authorities, which vowed to separate those migrants with a right to stay in Mexico from those who did not.

Photos: Migrant caravan, targeted by Trump, slows to a standstill in southern Mexico

Tree-climbing goats feed on an Argania Spinosa, known as an Argan tree, in Essaouira, southwestern Morocco, on April 4. By eating the fruit and spitting out the seeds, the goats help in the process of manufacturing Argan oil.

Children from Promise Academy Spring Hill hold "I Am A Man" signs, modeled after the signs carried by striking sanitation workers in 1968, as they participate in an event to mark the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination on April 4, in Memphis, Tennessee.

King came to Memphis in 1968 to support the workers who were protesting against low pay and dangerous working conditions. 

Photos: Tributes honor Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his assassination

Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S., near McAllen, Texas on April 3.

The Zelaya siblings, from El Salvador, huddle together on a soccer field at the sports club where Central American migrants traveling with the annual "Stations of the Cross" caravan were camped out in Matias Romero, Mexico on April 4.

The children's father Elmer Zelaya, 38, said the family is awaiting temporary transit visas that would allow them to continue to the U.S. border, where they hope to request asylum and join relatives in New York.

President Donald Trump's comments have confused the migrant families that are traveling with the caravan.

It is a symbolic event held around Easter each year to raise awareness about the plight of migrants and has never left southern Mexico, though some participants then continue north on their own.

Mourners hold back a relative of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed during protests along the Israeli border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip on March 31.

The demonstrations were launched on "Land Day," an annual commemoration of the deaths of six Arab citizens of Israel killed by Israeli security forces during demonstrations over government land confiscations in northern Israel in 1976.

Photos: Clashes persist after Israeli soldiers kill 15, injure hundreds more in Gaza

Palestinian protesters use mirrors to reflect sun light at Israeli soldiers during a protest on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Khan Younis on April 2.

Israeli forces shot tear gas at protesters as clashes continued through the week. The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 750 demonstrators were hurt by live fire, rubber-coated steel pellets or tear gas used by Israeli forces.

A Palestinian woman sprays perfume on the hand of her daughter to cover the smell of tear gas fired by Israeli forces during clashes along the border with Israel on April 3.

South African schoolchildren pause next to a portrait of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, anti-apartheid campaigner and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, at her house in Soweto on April 4.

Madikizela-Mandela was persecuted by the apartheid government, and venerated by many South Africans, because of her activism against white minority rule. Her reputation was sullied by scandals, including a 1991 conviction for kidnapping and assault.

Two penitents arrive for a Holy Week procession in Valencia, eastern Spain on March 30. The Easter week tradition dates back to the 15th century, and is unique to the port city of Valencia.

Photos: Christians around the world observe Easter week

Spectators look on as the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum presents the Dubai World Cup to Jockey Christophe Soumillon at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai on March 31.

Indonesian divers practice inside the Aquatic Center at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, where the country will host the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 3.

Palestinian medic Razan Al-Najar treats injured protesters who were wounded in clashes at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip on April 1.

Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis, the chief army spokesman, denied allegations of excessive use of force, saying those killed by Israeli troops were men, aged from 18 to 30, who were involved in violence and belonged to militant factions.

Thousands of teachers from across Kentucky fill the state Capitol in Frankfort to rally for increased funding and to protest last minute changes to their state funded pension system on April 2.

 

Children carry a statue of Jesus Christ while taking part in a Holy Week procession in Lima, Peru, on April 1. 

Villanova head coach Jay Wright cheers as he cut down the net after beating Michigan 79-62 in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in San Antonio on April 2.

This is the second NCAA national championship in three years for Villanova, making the team the only fourth program since UCLA to win two titles in the span of three years -- joining Duke, Kentucky and Florida.

