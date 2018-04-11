Cosby defense says Andrea Constand 'tried to milk' comedian for millions

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's defense teams claimed in their opening statements on Tuesday that Andrea Constand, who has accused the comedian of sexual assault, brought the accusations to "milk him for more than $3 million."

"What does she want from Bill Cosby? Money, money and lots more money," defense attorney Thomas Mesereau asked and answered in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday, also saying that Constand is "now a multimillionaire because she pulled it off."

Mesereau also accused Constand of being inconsistent in her claims and said Cosby and Constand had a sexual relationship because the comedian's son had just died and he was vulnerable.

"He was foolish, he was ridiculous, lonely and attracted to a younger woman, but he didn’t commit a crime," Mesereau said.

During his argument, Mesereau appeared to reference the #MeToo movement, telling the jurors he had faith that they would give Cosby a fair hearing despite the "current climate."

"It is a 'he said, she said,' but what they are hoping for in the current climate is you will be blinded by accusations, and I believe you will give Bill Cosby a fair shake," he said.

Following Mesereau's opening argument, Dr. Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychiatrist, became the first person to take the witness stand. Accusers could also testify on Tuesday.

During the prosecution's opening statements a day earlier, it was revealed that Cosby paid Constand nearly $3.4 million in a 2006 civil settlement. She alleges that he drugged and molested her in his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

That revelation came after attorneys were summoned to the judge's chambers to discuss an unselected jury candidate who claimed that a chosen juror had said he believed that Cosby was guilty.