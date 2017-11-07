It was like any other Sunday morning inside of their tiny Texas church, until a gunman's unexplained rampage stole the lives of 26 people: mothers, fathers, siblings, grandparents and more than a dozen children.

By the time the last bullet was fired, the victims — ranging from just 18 months old to 77 — were left to die inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. The tragedy shattered the rural community's sense of peace, as it became the deadliest shooting inside a house of worship in U.S. history.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Pastor's Wife: Daughter Died With 'Church family She Loved Fiercely' 0:59 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1089558595732" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Among those killed was the 14-year-old daughter of Frank Pomeroy, First Baptist's pastor. During an emotional news conference Monday, Pomeroy's wife struggled to find the words to describe her grief after both her and her husband happened to avoid the shooting because they were out of town.

Related: 5-Year-Old Survives After Being Shot 5 Times at Church

"Our church was not comprised of members or parishioners, we were a very close family," Sherri Pomeroy said. "We ate together, we laughed together, we cried together and we worshiped together. Now, most of our church family is gone."

Here's what we know about the victims who have been identified:

Annabelle Pomeroy

Annabelle, also known as Belle, loved attending her father's church, so much so that family members said she would beg to sit in the front row — even when her parents weren't there.

Annabelle Pomeroy, the daughter of Pastor Pomeroy, was killed in the Texas church shooting. via Facebook

Jason McKey, one of Pomeroy's cousins, told Houston’s KHOU 11 that the family adopted Annabelle when she was young and raised her in their faith. McKey said he feels the 14-year-old "died for her faith."

Sherri Pomeroy added that First Baptist was another family to her daughter.

"One thing that gives me a sliver of encouragement is that Belle was surrounded by her church family, which she loved fiercely, and vice versa," Pomeroy said. "As senseless as this tragedy was, our sweet Belle would not have been able to deal with losing so much family yesterday."

Robert and Shani Corrigan

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Monday for the Corrigans. The couple graduated from Harrison High School, just outside of Detroit, according to NBC affiliate WDIV.

Robert and Shani Corrigan via WDIV

The Corrigans were a military family and Robert was retired from the Air Force, said Renee Haley, the director of Veterans' Services in Clare County, Michigan. She said they are survived by two sons, who are on active military duty.

The Holcombe family

Joe Holcombe lost children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In all, eight members of his extended family were killed, as well as an unborn child.

"We're having a hard time," he told NBC News.

Holcombe said his son, 60-year-old Bryan Holcombe, an associate pastor, was walking up to lead the church in prayer when the shots rang out. Bryan and his wife, Karla, were killed.

Crystal Holcombe was killed at the church shooting in Texas. She poses here with her husband John, who was injured in the attack. via Facebook

"You couldn't ask for any sweeter people in the world," said Paul Buford, a pastor who knew the couple. "I mean, Bryan had a face that would just light up a room and Karla was just as funny and joyous as you could possibly imagine."

Related: Church Shooting Survivors Hid Under Pew as Gunman Fired

Their adult son, Marc Daniel "Danny" Holcombe, and his infant daughter, Noah, who was just over a year old, were also killed. Another adult son of Bryan and Karla named John was grazed by shrapnel, but survived. But his pregnant wife, Crystal, did not.

Crystal had five children. Three of them — Emily, Megan and Greg — were killed; two survived.

Evelyn Holcombe, second from left in pink shirt, survived the shooting at the Texas church. Her siblings, from left, Megan, Emily and Greg were killed. Courtesy of Debbie Bolf

Debbie Bolf, a family friend, said Crystal was the love of John's life. "And he's lost her now,” she said.

Buford, the pastor, said Crystal was a "beautiful woman in spirit" who raised "amazing" children.

The pious family lived in homes near one another on family land in the woods surrounding Sutherland Springs, according to The New York Times. "They weren’t clandestine," family friend Terry Bolf told the newspaper. "Their gate was always open."

Related: Mass Shootings Are Getting Deadlier, Experts Say

Asked how he was coping with the loss of his son, Bryan, Joe Holcombe said that he will see him in heaven.

"He's gone home," he said, smiling. "We'll be together again for a long time."

Dennis and Sara Johnson

Friends and family described Dennis and Sara Johnson as a loving couple and devoted members of the First Baptist congregation for more than a decade.

Sara and Dennis Johnson via GoFundMe

Dennis Johnson, 77, was a church elder and a veteran of both the U.S. Navy Reserves and the Army National Guard.

Relatives say Sara Johnson, 68, was a devoted mother who loved caring for children and worked in a church nursery for more than 30 years. The couple had recently celebrated their 44th anniversary in July.

Their daughter, Kati Wall, said she wants people to remember the lives her parents shared together.

Related: Small Texas Town Mourns Victims of Church Shooting

"We want them remembered for the amazing people they were and not for how their lives ended," Wall said. "They were so much more than that and deserve better."

A GoFundMe site was created to help raise funds for the couple's funeral expenses. The Johnsons are survived by their six children and several grandchildren, and were expecting great-grandchildren as well, according to the site.

Haley Krueger

Haley, 16, loved babies and dreamed of becoming a nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit, according to a family friend.

She was a "beautiful, vibrant" girl, family friend Tasha Niemann Wiatrek said on a GoFundMe page. Haley "was excited about the bright future ahead of her."

Haley Krueger via GoFundMe

Scott and Karen Marshall

The couple were reportedly first-time visitors in search of a new home church when they walked into First Baptist on Sunday.

Scott and Karen Marshall via Facebook

Robert Marshall, 85, told NBC affiliate WPXI that his son and daughter-in-law were originally from the Pittsburgh area, but had recently moved to Texas so that Karen could be closer to her family.

Initially, the family wasn't sure if the couple were at the church. Marshall said one of his grandsons drove to Sutherland Springs to see if his father's car was there — it was.

"I'm still numb," Robert Marshall told WPXI. "The shock won't be out for awhile."

Tara McNulty

McNulty worked at the Aumont Saloon in Seguin, east of San Antonio, and the restaurant launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her family. A former employer confirmed her death to NBC News.

Tara McNulty via GoFundMe

A colleague, Amy Woodall, described McNulty as a "sweet, kind and loving woman" who will be "missed by many."

“She was conscientious, engaging, and always willing to do the little things," Woodall wrote on the fundraising site. "Words cannot express the sadness that this tragedy has caused."

The Ward Family

Joann Ward was attending church services with her children when the gunman opened fire.

Relatives confirmed that Ward and her young daughters, Brook, 5, and Emily, 7, were killed.

Joann Ward and her daughters Brook, center, and Emily, upper right, were all killed in the church attack. via Facebook

Nearly half of the victims of the mass shooting were children.

Ward's 5-year-old stepson, Ryland, was shot five times. His uncle, Michael Ward, told The Dallas Morning News that he carried his nephew out of First Baptist when the shooting stopped. He was flown to a hospital in San Antonio and is now in critical but stable condition.

Kelly Lookingbill, Ward's sister, told NBC News that Joann Ward was a "wonderful giving person."

"My sister was the best mom," Lookingbill said. "She would do anything for her babies. She would do anything for her family, period. She had the biggest heart."