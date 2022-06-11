IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

WATCH: Demonstrators gather for 'March for Our Lives' protest against gun violence across the U.S.

01:07

Watch as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets in hundreds of protests organized by "March for Our Lives," urging lawmakers to take action on gun violence in wake of the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.June 11, 2022

