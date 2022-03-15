Russian state TV employee speaks out after protesting during broadcast
01:48
A protester interrupted Russia’s main evening news broadcast Monday, holding a sign saying “No War” and telling viewers not to believe the station’s “propaganda.” Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of the Channel One TV station, described the situation in Ukraine as a "crime."March 15, 2022
Harvard students create website to help Ukrainian refugees find homes
04:35
Now Playing
Russian state TV employee speaks out after protesting during broadcast
01:48
UP NEXT
Ukrainian teachers refuse to stop educating during war
02:24
Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation
04:46
‘No war’: Russian protester detained for crashing live broadcast