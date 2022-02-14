Video shows ‘Route 91 bandit’ robbing one of many banks across multiple states

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Video shows ‘Route 91 bandit’ robbing one of many banks across multiple states00:57
UP NEXT
Watch: Sea lion rescued from San Diego freeway returned to sea01:41
U.S. skier Nina O’Brien gets warm homecoming at airport after Olympic injury01:36
Nine officers wounded in Phoenix shootout01:29
Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 502:05
Online gambling makes sports betting easier than ever, alarming addiction experts02:15
Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ Olympic journey is a love story02:18
Trudeau warns truckers: ‘These blockades cannot continue’01:51
Phoenix police officers injured after standoff with suspect00:27
Ontario premier says he’ll use authority to end days-long blockade of Ambassador’s Bridge02:21
Football fans face Covid vaccination, testing rules ahead of Super Bowl04:07
House Democrats introduce resolution allowing congressional staff to unionize02:51
Nevada drops mask mandate despite vaccination status as Covid cases decline04:01
Debut Astra satellite launch ends in failure01:12
Father, son charged for chasing, shooting at Black FedEx driver in Mississippi01:42
Fire company in Pennysylvania suspended for allegedly making racist comments02:16
9-year-old girl in critical condition after shot in road-rage incident in Houston03:19
U.S.-Canada border blocked by truckers protesting Covid mandates, automakers feel impact05:58
Bob Saget likely died after an accidental fall, autopsy report says01:27
Inside the massive Super Bowl security preparations01:45
Video shows ‘Route 91 bandit’ robbing one of many banks across multiple states00:57
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for the “Route 91 bandit.” He has robbed at least 11 banks across four New England states since September 2021.Feb. 14, 2022
Now Playing
Video shows ‘Route 91 bandit’ robbing one of many banks across multiple states00:57
UP NEXT
Watch: Sea lion rescued from San Diego freeway returned to sea01:41
U.S. skier Nina O’Brien gets warm homecoming at airport after Olympic injury01:36
Nine officers wounded in Phoenix shootout01:29
Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 502:05
Online gambling makes sports betting easier than ever, alarming addiction experts02:15