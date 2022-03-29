'Say Gay' billboard appears on same day Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial bill into law

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
'Say Gay' billboard appears on same day Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial bill into law01:52
UP NEXT
Watch: Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history as first Afro Latina, queer woman to win01:09
Dog in North Carolina abandoned by owners for being 'gay' adopted by gay couple03:07
Family of transgender girl relieved after Indiana governor vetoes controversial sports ban01:42
Seattle Pride drops Amazon parade sponsorship02:19
Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill03:19
DeSantis declares Florida swimmer winner over Lia Thomas02:44
Body of missing transgender activist found on Lake Michigan shore01:38
Parents and Teachers in Florida Debate So-Called “Don’t Say Gay” Bill02:30
Iowa trans athlete speaks out against new law: All we want is just to be included03:57
El Paso, Texas, hair salon offers safe space for transgender community as part of 'Strands of Trans'01:35
Fashion week in Arkansas highlights trans, nonbinary and intersex models04:04
Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care14:11
Court battle over Texas transgender family investigations continues01:20
ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families03:00
Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’01:02
Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation03:30
Inside the effort to ban conversion therapy06:00
Troye Sivan, director Jared Frieder discuss their film 'Three Months'05:01
Fauci expresses caution over reported possible HIV cure02:58
'Say Gay' billboard appears on same day Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial bill into law01:52
The "Say Gay" billboard unveiled in Orlando is one of several protesting a new Florida law critics dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. WESH's Marlei Martinez reports.March 29, 2022
Now Playing
'Say Gay' billboard appears on same day Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial bill into law01:52
UP NEXT
Watch: Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history as first Afro Latina, queer woman to win01:09
Dog in North Carolina abandoned by owners for being 'gay' adopted by gay couple03:07
Family of transgender girl relieved after Indiana governor vetoes controversial sports ban01:42
Seattle Pride drops Amazon parade sponsorship02:19
Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill03:19