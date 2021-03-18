IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Text me when you get home xx': Author of viral post after murder of Sarah Everard speaks on women’s fears

The death of Sarah Everard in London has sent shockwaves through the U.K., focusing attention on women’s safety. 33-year-old Everard was walking home through the city when she was abducted; a policeman is accused of her murder. An Instagram post by personal trainer Lucy Mountain captured the grief and fury felt by many women, Mountain told NBC News why she thinks so many can relate to the six words in her Instagram post.March 18, 2021

