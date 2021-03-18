'Text me when you get home xx': Author of viral post after murder of Sarah Everard speaks on women’s fears

'Text me when you get home xx': Author of viral post after murder of Sarah Everard speaks on women’s fears02:10
The death of Sarah Everard in London has sent shockwaves through the U.K., focusing attention on women’s safety. 33-year-old Everard was walking home through the city when she was abducted; a policeman is accused of her murder. An Instagram post by personal trainer Lucy Mountain captured the grief and fury felt by many women, Mountain told NBC News why she thinks so many can relate to the six words in her Instagram post.