IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Ukraine can win war': U.S. Defense Secretary Austin meets allies in Germany

    04:26

  • World's oldest person, Kane Tanake, dies aged 119

    00:50
  • Now Playing

    'They do it deliberately': Kharkiv civilians bear brunt of Russian shelling

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

    04:17

  • Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend

    03:39

  • U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks

    02:33

  • China enlisting international help to force Uyghurs back within its borders

    02:52

  • Beijing residents stockpile food, supplies as lockdown fears grow

    00:55

  • Watch: Large fire at oil depot in western Russia

    00:24

  • Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    07:53

  • Civilians 'sheltering in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant' plead for help

    01:17

  • Blinken, Austin tell Zelenskyy his courage is inspirational during Kyiv visit

    02:08

  • President Zelenskyy meets with U.S. top officials in the Ukraine capital

    03:02

  • Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French president

    02:09

  • Zelenskyy asks God to "save all Ukrainians" in Easter message

    00:57

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of killing 'tens of thousands' in Mariupol

    01:14

  • Three-month-old baby among those killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa

    00:51

  • 'We want to go home': Children bunkered in Mariupol steel plant holding out against Russian forces

    01:26

  • Video shows 'women, children sheltering in Azovstal bunker'

    00:48

  • Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34

NBC News

'They do it deliberately': Kharkiv civilians bear brunt of Russian shelling

01:39

Civilians living in Kharkiv's high-rise apartment blocks are bearing the brunt of Russian shelling in the city, as Vladimir Putin steps up his offensive into eastern Ukraine. Several have been killed in the last few days, and many more are living without electricity and water.April 26, 2022

  • 'Ukraine can win war': U.S. Defense Secretary Austin meets allies in Germany

    04:26

  • World's oldest person, Kane Tanake, dies aged 119

    00:50
  • Now Playing

    'They do it deliberately': Kharkiv civilians bear brunt of Russian shelling

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

    04:17

  • Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend

    03:39

  • U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks

    02:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All