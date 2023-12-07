IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    WATCH: Aid trucks cross into Gaza, Red Crescent video said to show

    00:23
  • UP NEXT

    US Official: Israel considering flooding Hamas tunnels

    02:22

  • Freed hostages accuse Israeli government of inaction over remaining rescues

    01:53

  • Israel military says fighting with Hamas has reached new intensity

    02:35

  • New Israeli military video is said to show its forces in combat inside the Gaza Strip

    00:46

  • Pro-Palestinian supporters in Hollywood rally against alleged censorship

    01:31

  • Growing evidence of Hamas’ sexual crimes against women during attack

    04:37

  • Presidents of MIT, UPenn and Harvard testify on Capitol Hill over rise in antisemitism on campuses

    02:06

  • Israeli ground offensive against Hamas expanding farther south in Gaza

    02:47

  • ‘Where the h--- are you?’: Netanyahu demands more international support

    01:04

  • Watch: Israeli girl hugged by classmates after Hamas kidnap ordeal

    00:36

  • Israel and women’s rights groups call on U.N. to investigate sexual violence by Hamas

    04:51

  • Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as fighting continues

    02:24

  • Wounded Palestinians rushed to a Khan Younis hospital after bombardment increases

    00:57

  • Newborn babies evacuated from Gaza now being treated at Cairo hospital

    02:28

  • White House condemns pro-Palestinian protest at Philadelphia restaurant as antisemitic

    01:53

  • Israel expands ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza

    03:36

  • ‘There isn’t any safe space’: Displaced Gazans flee south to Rafah

    01:03

  • Sheryl Sandberg on accusations against Hamas: 'Rape should never be used as an act of war'

    05:56

  • Watch: Palestinian journalists sing amid heavy fighting in Khan Younis

    00:37

NBC News

WATCH: Aid trucks cross into Gaza, Red Crescent video said to show

00:23

Aid trucks were shown entering Gaza via the Rafah Crossing, according to video released by the Palestine Red Crescent Society on Thursday.Dec. 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    WATCH: Aid trucks cross into Gaza, Red Crescent video said to show

    00:23
  • UP NEXT

    US Official: Israel considering flooding Hamas tunnels

    02:22

  • Freed hostages accuse Israeli government of inaction over remaining rescues

    01:53

  • Israel military says fighting with Hamas has reached new intensity

    02:35

  • New Israeli military video is said to show its forces in combat inside the Gaza Strip

    00:46

  • Pro-Palestinian supporters in Hollywood rally against alleged censorship

    01:31
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All