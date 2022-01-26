Analysis: Democrats’ expectations following Supreme Court Justice Breyer retirement announcement
Following the announcement that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will step down at the end of the current term, NBC's Garrett Haake reports on how every vote and confirmation hearing will be critical for Democrats moving forward. Jan. 26, 2022
