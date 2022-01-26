IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public

    03:40

  • Will Justice Breyer replacement alter direction of Supreme Court?

    04:25

  • How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement?

    03:14
  • Now Playing

    Analysis: Democrats’ expectations following Supreme Court Justice Breyer retirement announcement 

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at end of current term

    03:59

  • Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother

    06:07

  • Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment

    02:10

  • Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses

    05:43

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses

    02:05

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses

    02:05

  • SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation

    02:35

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates

    02:40

  • Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite challenge

    02:09

  • Supreme Court prepares for high-stakes term with cases on abortion rights

    03:05

  • Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law

    01:31

  • Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court

    00:32

  • Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions

    04:50

  • California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:36

  • Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

    01:51

  • What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade?

    04:17

NBC News

Analysis: Democrats’ expectations following Supreme Court Justice Breyer retirement announcement 

01:55

Following the announcement that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will step down at the end of the current term, NBC's Garrett Haake reports on how every vote and confirmation hearing will be critical for Democrats moving forward.  Jan. 26, 2022

  • How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public

    03:40

  • Will Justice Breyer replacement alter direction of Supreme Court?

    04:25

  • How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement?

    03:14
  • Now Playing

    Analysis: Democrats’ expectations following Supreme Court Justice Breyer retirement announcement 

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at end of current term

    03:59

  • Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother

    06:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All