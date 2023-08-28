IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Anger flares in Libya over foreign minister's meeting with Israeli counterpart

00:59

Angry demonstrations took place in cities across Libya in protest over the meeting of Najla Mangoush, the National Unity Government's minister of foreign affairs, with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, which took place secretly last week in Rome.Aug. 28, 2023

