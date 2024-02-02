IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Pineapple Express' has gone east but another atmospheric river is on the way

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    West Coast braces for Pineapple Express storm bringing heavy rain

    02:51

  • Wild weather predicted for the West Coast and beyond

    01:11

  • Northern California braces for new 'Pineapple Express' storm

    00:51

  • Strong storm hits the West Coast with heavy rain and snow

    02:52

  • Millions under flood alerts as two strong storms to hit West Coast

    02:37

  • Study shows flooding in San Diego amplified by climate change

    02:19

  • Ice jam threatens flash flood emergency in Midwest

    01:30

  • Heavy rain slams the south as millions are under flood alerts

    01:58

  • Millions face flood risks as relentless rain soaks Southeast states

    02:45

  • The Southern Plains are drenched as more rain is expected

    02:59

  • Will climate change ever be a bipartisan issue?

    04:46

  • Snouts out! Submerged alligators adapt to ice-covered ponds

    01:21

  • Freezing rain creates treacherous conditions in Midwest

    02:47

  • Unexpected flash floods in San Diego destroys homes, roads

    01:28

  • Severe flooding spurs state of emergency in San Diego

    01:33

  • Watch: Video shows driver being rescued from San Diego floods

    00:49

  • San Diego dealing with significant flooding after storms

    01:05

  • Winter storms continue to pummel the U.S.

    01:32

  • Winter warmup on the way after arctic cold blankets much of US

    02:37

Early TODAY

'Pineapple Express' has gone east but another atmospheric river is on the way

01:25

Another atmospheric river is expected to hit the West Coast as "Pineapple Express" heads eastwards. NBC News meteorologist Angie Lassman has the forecast on Early Today.Feb. 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    'Pineapple Express' has gone east but another atmospheric river is on the way

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    West Coast braces for Pineapple Express storm bringing heavy rain

    02:51

  • Wild weather predicted for the West Coast and beyond

    01:11

  • Northern California braces for new 'Pineapple Express' storm

    00:51

  • Strong storm hits the West Coast with heavy rain and snow

    02:52

  • Millions under flood alerts as two strong storms to hit West Coast

    02:37
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All