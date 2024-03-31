IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At least 7 children injured in downtown Indianapolis shooting
March 31, 202401:24
  • Now Playing

    At least 7 children injured in downtown Indianapolis shooting

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    America's first biometric gun uses facial and fingerprint technology

    03:04

  • Arkansas airport executive wounded in shootout with ATF agents

    01:08

  • Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

    01:52

  • At least one dead, two injured in Florida shooting

    00:57

  • Man won't be charged in NYC subway shooting

    01:29

  • James Crumbley found guilty on all counts in son’s school shooting rampage

    00:44

  • Three people fatally shot at Arkansas party

    01:48

  • Texas students punished for not reporting a classmate with gun

    02:14

  • Uvalde residents angered at city officials after report on mass shooting released

    02:01

  • Study suggests Maine mass shooter had brain damage

    01:55

  • Opening statements as father of Michigan school mass shooter goes on trial

    01:48

  • 'Rust' armorer guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    01:57

  • Mass shooting at Philadelphia bus stop wounds 8 teens

    01:49

  • Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting

    08:43

  • Philadelphia teen killed, 4 others injured in shooting at bus stop

    01:32

  • Shooting at California dentist office kills 1, injures 2

    00:47

  • Supreme Court to review ban on gun ‘bump stocks’

    03:37

  • Police body cam video of Osteen church shooter released

    01:19

  • Federal data reveals gun stores whose firearms have been used in many crimes

    03:24

NBC News Channel

At least 7 children injured in downtown Indianapolis shooting

01:24

Police say at least seven people, all between the ages of 12 and 17, were injured in a shooting outside a mall in downtown Indianapolis.March 31, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    At least 7 children injured in downtown Indianapolis shooting

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    America's first biometric gun uses facial and fingerprint technology

    03:04

  • Arkansas airport executive wounded in shootout with ATF agents

    01:08

  • Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

    01:52

  • At least one dead, two injured in Florida shooting

    00:57

  • Man won't be charged in NYC subway shooting

    01:29
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All