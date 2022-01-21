IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meat Loaf dies aged 74, singer's Facebook page says
Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. The performer sold more than 100 million albums worldwide in a career that spanned six decades.Jan. 21, 2022
