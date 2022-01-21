IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Meat Loaf dies aged 74, singer's Facebook page says

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Dancer Maddie Ziegler talks path to acting, role in ‘The Fallout’

    04:14

  • Bridget Everett talks series ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ growing up in a big family

    05:32

  • Get a first look at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer

    01:23

  • Heidi Klum says her legs are insured for $2 million

    04:50

  • 2022 Grammy Awards rescheduled for April, moving from LA to Las Vegas

    00:32

  • Britney Spears says her father 'enriched himself' with his $6 million of her earnings

    02:40

  • Valerie Bertinelli on Betty White, love, loss and self-acceptance

    08:38

  • Ricky Gervais on ‘After Life:’ Taboo subjects stay taboo if we're scared of them

    07:14

  • Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom’s worst habit

    02:05

  • Harlan Coben and Richard Armitage talk ‘Stay Close’

    04:40

  • Valerie Bertinelli looks back on love and life with Eddie Van Halen

    08:20

  • Dad and rapper Fyütch teaches the Black history he never learned in school

    04:25

  • Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77

    01:48

  • Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle

    07:40

  • TODAY anchors play 70th anniversary trivia

    05:32

  • Andrew Garfield shares why he didn’t get the role of Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’

    04:01

  • ‘Good Mythical Morning’ hosts Rhett and Link on show’s 10-year anniversary

    04:49

  • Watch Pope Francis make surprise visit to record store

    01:04

  • See the Foo Fighters in new horror-comedy trailer for ‘Studio 666’

    01:08

NBC News

Meat Loaf dies aged 74, singer's Facebook page says

00:48

Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. The performer sold more than 100 million albums worldwide in a career that spanned six decades.Jan. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Meat Loaf dies aged 74, singer's Facebook page says

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Dancer Maddie Ziegler talks path to acting, role in ‘The Fallout’

    04:14

  • Bridget Everett talks series ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ growing up in a big family

    05:32

  • Get a first look at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer

    01:23

  • Heidi Klum says her legs are insured for $2 million

    04:50

  • 2022 Grammy Awards rescheduled for April, moving from LA to Las Vegas

    00:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All