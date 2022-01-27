Biden praises Breyer as an 'exemplary justice' as he announces retirement
President Biden praised Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer as a "beacon of wisdom" and "exemplary justice" at a White House event to announce his retirement at the end of the Supreme Court's term.Jan. 27, 2022
'It's long overdue': Biden commits to nominating first Black woman to the Supreme Court
Justice Breyer announces Supreme Court retirement, reflects on love of teaching
