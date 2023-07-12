IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    PGA Tour grilled by Senate over LIV Golf merger

    01:42

  • Senators question PGA Tour executives on proposed LIV Golf deal

    02:36

  • Sen. Paul: Congress has 'no business' questioning PGA Tour about LIV Golf merger

    01:32

  • PGA Tour COO says the organization 'pursued a peace' with LIV Golf

    01:46

  • Sen. Johnson: 'No amount of money' can wash away human rights abuses

    02:08

  • Sen. Blumenthal: PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger is an attempt to 'buy influence'

    01:43

  • PGA Tour officials to testify at Senate hearing on LIV Golf merger

    03:47

  • Officials clarify where cocaine was found in the White House

    04:13

  • Cocaine was found in ‘heavily traveled’ part of West Wing, WH says

    03:31

  • Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

    01:52

  • Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

    02:31

  • NAACP challenges legacy admissions after Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action

    02:52

  • Student loan borrowers must resume payments starting October 1

    01:48

  • Biden condemns Supreme Court’s ruling on student loan relief plan

    04:39

  • Biden explores options to help borrowers after Supreme Court strikes down student debt relief plan

    01:00

  • Biden calls Supreme Court’s decision to block student loan relief a ‘mistake’

    02:09

  • Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt loan relief

    03:07

  • Why Biden’s next path to student debt relief will be a longer process

    02:32

  • Biden announces new actions on student debt after Supreme Court ruling

    10:16

  • Graduates ‘devastated’ by Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness

    02:41

NBC News

Biden: 'Ukraine's future lies in NATO'

02:12

President Biden spoke after a meeting of the NATO Ukraine council and assured the alliance would continue to support the nation and that its future "lies in NATO."July 12, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    PGA Tour grilled by Senate over LIV Golf merger

    01:42

  • Senators question PGA Tour executives on proposed LIV Golf deal

    02:36

  • Sen. Paul: Congress has 'no business' questioning PGA Tour about LIV Golf merger

    01:32

  • PGA Tour COO says the organization 'pursued a peace' with LIV Golf

    01:46

  • Sen. Johnson: 'No amount of money' can wash away human rights abuses

    02:08

  • Sen. Blumenthal: PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger is an attempt to 'buy influence'

    01:43
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All