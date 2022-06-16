IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Body of missing 3-year-old found in Massachusetts pond

01:29

Police say the searched the pond shortly after Harry Kkonde was reported missing, but didn't find his body at that time. WBTS' Diane Cho reports.June 16, 2022

