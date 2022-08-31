Bomb threat targets Boston Children's Hospital

- UP NEXT
Dutch soldier killed, two others wounded in Indianapolis shooting01:11
California faces record breaking heat wave as temperatures soar03:20
Women Mean Business: Kim Davis’ impact within the NHL05:34
Special master in Trump case could harm national security, DOJ says06:21
Watch: Alfredo sauce covers Tennessee highway after tractor-trailer crash00:40
Bodycam video shows man fatally shot as Columbus police attempt to serve warrant02:22
Boy dies after being swept away by strong floodwaters in Arkansas storm drain01:35
Four are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in North Dakota wheat field01:09
Hollywood troubled by rising crime in Los Angeles02:33
Former Marine captured in El Salvador after allegedly killing girlfriend03:18
Former employee sues manager, highlights vulnerabilities for undocumented workers06:50
Salvage grocery stores help family food budgets hit by inflation03:41
New fast food law in California could transform industry01:33
Street racing surge across U.S. has deadly consequences01:32
California man verbally harasses Indian man at Taco Bell01:45
Vegan Florida mom sentenced to life in baby's starvation death01:23
Former Olympian Dominique Dawes on 3 Black female gymnasts sweeping the podium05:33
Proud Boy in Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 4.5 years in federal prison01:12
Police: Children playing with lighter started deadly Alabama fire01:52
Blast at Detroit marijuana grow house leaves several injured01:26
- UP NEXT
Dutch soldier killed, two others wounded in Indianapolis shooting01:11
California faces record breaking heat wave as temperatures soar03:20
Women Mean Business: Kim Davis’ impact within the NHL05:34
Special master in Trump case could harm national security, DOJ says06:21
Watch: Alfredo sauce covers Tennessee highway after tractor-trailer crash00:40
Bodycam video shows man fatally shot as Columbus police attempt to serve warrant02:22
Play All