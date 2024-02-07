Burning homes, sniper fire and bullet wounds: a day in Khan Younis

- Now Playing
Burning homes, sniper fire and bullet wounds: a day in Khan Younis01:16
- UP NEXT
Hamas asks for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in negotiations counter02:20
Six-year-old Palestinian girl trapped in car with dead relatives now missing02:41
Blinken to review Hamas response to hostage deal proposal01:28
Iranian ambassador to U.N. denies country is arming Houthi rebels01:02
Video shows northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia in ruins00:44
Lujain, 4, stands amid the wreckage of her family's home in southern Gaza00:50
Why the fate of Netanyahu’s cabinet is threatened by new hostage proposal02:09
Houthi rebels remain defiant amid continued U.S. military strikes01:20
White House sees House Israel bill as 'a ploy' and 'not ... a serious effort'01:04
‘We do not and cannot’ know how many hostages in Gaza are still alive: NSA Sullivan01:58
U.S. fighter jets shoot down drones fired by Houthi rebels00:46
Former hostage describes captivity in Hamas tunnel and dungeon in Gaza02:16
U.S. launches strikes in Syria and Iraq in response to deadly drone attack02:57
Full video: Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan15:55
Biden attends dignified transfer of soldiers killed in Jordan04:13
Freed Palestinian detainees complain of mistreatment in Israeli prisons01:32
Biden issues sanctions against 4 Israeli settlers in Gaza00:31
Inside the evacuations of Gaza's critically wounded02:33
Thousands of sheep and cattle stranded after ship's Red Sea route canceled by security concerns00:36
- Now Playing
Burning homes, sniper fire and bullet wounds: a day in Khan Younis01:16
- UP NEXT
Hamas asks for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in negotiations counter02:20
Six-year-old Palestinian girl trapped in car with dead relatives now missing02:41
Blinken to review Hamas response to hostage deal proposal01:28
Iranian ambassador to U.N. denies country is arming Houthi rebels01:02
Video shows northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia in ruins00:44
Play All