IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Sacred cloth’ pride flag hung over Colorado city hall to honor Club Q victims

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son

    25:29

  • ‘Our voices are louder than gunshots’: Community speaks out on Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

    02:39

  • Video captures man throwing brick at NYC gay bar

    01:21

  • Army veteran describes moment he subdued Colorado Springs gunman

    01:49

  • Suspect in Club Q mass shooting charged with 5 counts of first-degree murder

    05:13

  • GLAAD CEO says political rhetoric is to blame for rise in violence against LGBTQ community

    05:08

  • NYPD investigates attacks possibly linked to deaths of two gay men

    03:08

  • Senate advances historic protection for same-sex, interracial marriage

    05:34

  • Mormon Church announces support of same-sex marriage bill

    00:28

  • LGBTQ candidates from all 50 states represented on midterm ballots

    02:21

  • Homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’ says Qatar World Cup ambassador

    00:54

  • Runners celebrate New York City marathon's nonbinary category

    02:11

  • Tennessee mom slams homophobic attacks in viral video

    02:13

  • S.C. governor: Marriage should be between man and woman

    01:37

  • Armed protesters target Oregon Drag Queen Storytime

    01:30

  • Gay teen speaks out after catching bully on camera

    03:13

  • Gay teen catches bully on video outside his house in viral TikTok video

    02:08

  • Actors discuss their role in ‘TÁR’, staring Cate Blanchett as a musical genius

    02:21

  • Complaint filed against Pennsylvania school district alleges discrimination against LGBTQ students

    01:40

NBC News Channel

‘Sacred cloth’ pride flag hung over Colorado city hall to honor Club Q victims

00:52

Hundreds of people gathered to watch a 25-foot “sacred cloth” pride flag unfurl over the city hall in Colorado Springs to remember the victims of the mass shooting at Club Q.Nov. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Sacred cloth’ pride flag hung over Colorado city hall to honor Club Q victims

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son

    25:29

  • ‘Our voices are louder than gunshots’: Community speaks out on Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

    02:39

  • Video captures man throwing brick at NYC gay bar

    01:21

  • Army veteran describes moment he subdued Colorado Springs gunman

    01:49

  • Suspect in Club Q mass shooting charged with 5 counts of first-degree murder

    05:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All