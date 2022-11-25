IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Police bodycam video shows Illinois officers rescuing boy, woman from frozen pond

    00:51

  • How your Thanksgiving leftovers can help families in need

    03:21

  • Watch: Rare flash floods hits Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

    00:31

  • USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar

    03:38

  • Black Friday shopping may look more like years past

    01:39

  • Steven Spielberg’s new film ‘The Fablemans’ sheds light on antisemitism

    02:48

  • Chef makes it his mission to preserve Indigenous cuisine

    01:59

  • Tripledemic exposing childcare crisis

    01:41

  • Chesapeake, Virginia community in mourning after Walmart shooting

    02:43

  • U.S. troops in Baltics show sign of unity to Ukraine

    01:40

  • Colorado Springs LGBTQ community remembering the lives lost in the shooting

    01:48

  • Two killed, multiple injured after wrong-way crash in Chicago

    00:41

  • Biden is 'going to try' to ban assault weapons

    00:22

  • Watch: Candlelit vigils to mourn Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims

    00:45

  • Georgia deputies arrested for beating inmate

    03:49

  • HBCU calls for investigation after traffic stop turned to search for drugs

    03:23

  • ‘Sacred cloth’ pride flag hung over Colorado city hall to honor Club Q victims

    00:52

  • What holiday shoppers should know ahead of Black Friday

    01:39

  • Few states with abortion restrictions have exceptions for lethal fetal abnormalities

    03:14

  • Students share what they’re thankful for this holiday season

    01:42

NBC News Channel

Couple 'shocked' after mom gives birth on Maryland interstate

01:51

A Maryland couple had a Thanksgiving surprise as their baby was born along Interstate 270 when they were driving to the hospital. WRC’s Dominque Moody reports.Nov. 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Police bodycam video shows Illinois officers rescuing boy, woman from frozen pond

    00:51

  • How your Thanksgiving leftovers can help families in need

    03:21

  • Watch: Rare flash floods hits Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

    00:31

  • USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar

    03:38

  • Black Friday shopping may look more like years past

    01:39

  • Steven Spielberg’s new film ‘The Fablemans’ sheds light on antisemitism

    02:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All