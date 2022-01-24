IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas after judge grants seize order

01:32

Passengers and crew from the Crystal Symphony returned to Florida from Bimini, Bahamas, by ferry after the cruise ship docked there instead of returning to Miami.Jan. 24, 2022

