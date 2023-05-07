IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect in UC Davis stabbings pleads not guilty

    01:22

  • Bud Light CEO, influencer Dylan Mulvaney speak out after sponsorship fallout

    03:07

  • A day of remembrance: The history of Cinco de Mayo

    02:11

  • Daniel J. Penny identified as man who allegedly put Jordan Neely in chokehold

    00:35

  • U.S. economy adds 253,000 jobs in April

    02:05

  • Homeland Security secretary visits border ahead of Title 42 ending

    01:26

  • Supreme Court halts execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip

    03:45

  • Former Pennsylvania officers sentenced in 8-year-old's fatal shooting

    01:20

  • 'Taylor's Gift' provides support to families of organ donors

    02:58

  • New Jersey neighbors find source of mystery pasta piles

    01:49

  • Pennsylvania woman charged with faking her own kidnapping

    01:48

  • Kentucky McDonald's franchisees fined for child labor violations

    01:35

  • Kansas 6-year-old shot to death while playing in front yard

    02:01

  • Carrie Fisher receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

    01:23

  • Escaped Virginia inmate arrested in Mexico

    01:03

  • Former U.C. Davis student arrested in deadly college town attacks

    04:16

  • Family relives moments of being struck in Highland Park mass shooting

    06:03

  • Detroit kindergartner dies in mystery illness outbreak

    01:35

  • Officials: 10,000 migrants waiting in Mexico to cross border when Title 42 ends

    01:28

  • Man saves baby stroller blown into traffic

    01:16

NBC News

Dashcam video shows moment gunman opens fire at Texas mall

00:50

Dashcam video shows the moment a gunman steps out of his car and opens fire at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas. Senior law enforcement officials confirm to NBC News this video is authentic and has been reviewed by police.May 7, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Suspect in UC Davis stabbings pleads not guilty

    01:22

  • Bud Light CEO, influencer Dylan Mulvaney speak out after sponsorship fallout

    03:07

  • A day of remembrance: The history of Cinco de Mayo

    02:11

  • Daniel J. Penny identified as man who allegedly put Jordan Neely in chokehold

    00:35

  • U.S. economy adds 253,000 jobs in April

    02:05

  • Homeland Security secretary visits border ahead of Title 42 ending

    01:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All