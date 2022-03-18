Watch: Drone footage shows damage to residential building following Russian shelling in Kyiv
Drone footage shows extensive damage to an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, following shelling by Russian forces. More than 200 people have been killed in the Ukrainian capital since the conflict began, including at least 60 civilians.March 18, 2022
