Eyewitness describes plane crash in which Prigozhin is presumed to have died

An eyewitnesses from a village close to the site of a plane crash in which Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed to have been killed, described hearing an explosion and seeing white smoke.Aug. 24, 2023