Fire company in Pennysylvania suspended for allegedly making racist comments

A volunteer fire company in Darby Township, Pennsylvania, was suspended for 30 days after members allegedly made racist comments about other firefighters and mocked a girl fatally shot by police. WCAU reports.
Feb. 11, 2022 Read More
