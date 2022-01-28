Florida officials use dating apps to find drug dealers in ‘swipe left for meth’ operation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Polk County, Florida, Sherriff’s Office used apps like Grindr to arrest dozens of people accused of selling drugs through the app in an operation they dubbed ‘Swipe Left for Meth.’Jan. 28, 2022
