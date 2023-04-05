IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Sutherland Springs victims say they've reached $144.5 million settlement with DOJ

NBC News

Former member of Putin's personal security service calls him 'a war criminal'

01:19

Gleb Karakulov defected with his family in October 2022 and fled to Turkey. Karakulov was an officer in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s secretive elite personal security service and is one of the few insiders to flee and go public with intimate details of Putin’s life.April 5, 2023

