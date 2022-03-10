Hawaii police find body encased in concrete filled bathtub, two suspects arrested

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Hawaii police find body encased in concrete filled bathtub, two suspects arrested01:33
UP NEXT
Men's tennis world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev says he wants worldwide peace01:06
Shackles and solitary: The Louisiana juvenile facility ‘opened in a shroud of secrecy’04:36
Mummified body found in wall of historic Oakland convention center01:35
Colorado elections clerk faces felony charges over election tampering01:53
Videos appear to show school staffers pinning down students03:36
Dual citizen charged for allegedly acting as Russian agent in U.S.03:27
Trial begins for four men who plotted to kidnap Michigan governor02:24
National average gas price hits a record $4.2501:31
Man who received modified pig heart in transplant dies 2 months later02:00
Man killed by fellow patient during fight at D.C. hospital00:36
Pfizer launches trial to test Covid pill in children01:58
‘Black Panther’ director mistaken for bank robber according to police03:58
Washington state parents call for action on school bullying, violence02:05
SUV hits moving freight train leaving 4 dead01:04
Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old in the back will be fired02:20
Lead exposure lowered the IQ of about half the U.S. population, study shows01:40
New Jersey women charged after allegedly forcing 13-year-old girl to wear shock collar01:39
How Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill could impact members of the LGBTQ community05:05
Russian invasion of Ukraine retraumatizes Holocaust survivors in New York’s ‘Little Odessa’04:06
Hawaii police find body encased in concrete filled bathtub, two suspects arrested01:33
Police say two suspects fled to California after being questioned about a missing person, just prior to discovery of the body. KHNL's Jolanie Martinez reports.March 10, 2022
Now Playing
Hawaii police find body encased in concrete filled bathtub, two suspects arrested01:33
UP NEXT
Men's tennis world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev says he wants worldwide peace01:06
Shackles and solitary: The Louisiana juvenile facility ‘opened in a shroud of secrecy’04:36
Mummified body found in wall of historic Oakland convention center01:35
Colorado elections clerk faces felony charges over election tampering01:53
Videos appear to show school staffers pinning down students03:36