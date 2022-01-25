Heavy snow brings Istanbul to a standstill

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Heavy snow brings Istanbul to a standstill00:53
Istanbul airport was closed to all flights and highways were jammed with vehicles after more than 30 inches of snow fell on some parts of Istanbul, Turkey.Jan. 25, 2022
