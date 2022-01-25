Heavy snow brings Istanbul to a standstill

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Istanbul airport was closed to all flights and highways were jammed with vehicles after more than 30 inches of snow fell on some parts of Istanbul, Turkey.Jan. 25, 2022

