IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How Russia's invasion is helping to strengthen Ukraine's culture

    11:57
  • UP NEXT

    Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

    03:48

  • Putin would would like to see ‘more constructive’ U.S. president towards Russia, spokesman says

    01:53

  • Kremlin spokesperson calls Russia fighting with Ukraine a ‘war’

    02:31

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails E.U. accession talks

    00:48

  • Putin says there will be peace when ‘we achieve our goals’

    01:54

  • Putin: There will be peace in Ukraine ‘when we achieve our goals’

    02:31

  • Putin defends government's supply record to the Ukrainian front line

    01:24

  • Sources: Democrats and White House may agree to Republican demands on border policy changes

    02:00

  • Dozens injured as Kyiv comes under Russian bombardment for a second time this week

    01:00

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

    03:06

  • ‘Ukraine’s freedom is on the line’: Biden backs Zelenskyy in joint conference

    04:53

  • Zelenskyy: 'We stand firm no matter what Putin tries'

    06:15

  • Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

    04:44

  • Schumer on Zelenskyy's call for support: 'He needs the aid quickly'

    01:02

  • Speaker Johnson addresses meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    02:49

  • ‘Putin is laughing at us’ for not passing more Ukraine aid, says Democratic congressman

    07:57

  • Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid

    01:42

  • ‘We’re running out of time,’ Sen. Murphy says as funding negotiations for Ukraine aid stall

    08:40

  • A new stove helps this elderly Ukrainian to face the winter despite war

    01:06

NBC News

How Russia's invasion is helping to strengthen Ukraine's culture

11:57

NBC News’ Matt Bradley went on a journey to discover how Ukrainian identity and culture have been affected by Vladimir Putin’s decision to send Russian troops over the border, and the bloody conflict that has ensued since. Bradley discovered that Ukrainians have become more emboldened toward their culture and history amid the atrocities of war. This video contains reporting and footage captured from February 2022 to April 2023.Dec. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    How Russia's invasion is helping to strengthen Ukraine's culture

    11:57
  • UP NEXT

    Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

    03:48

  • Putin would would like to see ‘more constructive’ U.S. president towards Russia, spokesman says

    01:53

  • Kremlin spokesperson calls Russia fighting with Ukraine a ‘war’

    02:31

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails E.U. accession talks

    00:48

  • Putin says there will be peace when ‘we achieve our goals’

    01:54
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All