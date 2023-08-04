IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hundreds protest as Lebanon marks third anniversary of Beirut blast

    Biden to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House

  • Wildfires fueled by heat wave still raging in southern Europe

  • Wildfires force thousands of evacuations from Greek islands amid extreme heat

  • Ukraine claims Russia unleashed ‘hellish’ onslaught on Odesa

  • Europe struggles under near record-breaking temperatures

  • Extreme heat wave and wildfires grip parts of the Mediterranean

  • Extreme heatwave intensifies across Europe

  • Acropolis briefly shuts down to protect Athens tourists from heat

  • Watch: Thousands take part in the running of the bulls in northern Spain

  • Watch: Kosovo parliament session descends into fistfight

  • Trans Miss Netherlands winner laments negative online reaction

  • Southern Europe braces for potentially record-breaking ‘Cerberus’ heatwave

  • Biden attends U.S.-Nordic summit following two-day NATO meeting

  • Biden meets with Finnish President Niinistö in Helsinki

  • Lava spews into the air after volcano erupts in southwest Iceland

  • ‘Is that too much to ask?’: Zelenskyy’s membership plea ahead of NATO summit

  • NATO chief offers Ukraine ‘a clear path towards its membership’

  • Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan at the NATO summit

  • World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

Hundreds protest as Lebanon marks third anniversary of Beirut blast

Three years after the Beirut port explosion, hundreds of people marched toward the site to commemorate the lives lost. The blast killed over 200 people. Protestors demanded justice for the victims and consequences for the responsible authorities.Aug. 4, 2023

