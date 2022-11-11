India's capital grapples with recurring disruptive smog with no remedy in sight

- Now Playing
India's capital grapples with recurring disruptive smog with no remedy in sight00:55
- UP NEXT
Beijing steps up Covid testing, restrictions to contain outbreak00:52
South Korea says recovered North Korean missile dates from 1960s00:43
Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim00:56
German Chancellor Scholz meets President Xi on one-day visit to China01:05
Imran Khan shot and wounded campaigning in Pakistan01:00
Video shows moments after former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot, wounded00:43
Delhi's air quality index breaches 'hazardous' category as smog descends00:50
North Korea tests ICBM, launches other missiles01:33
Sick panda creates rare chance for cooperation between Taiwan and China00:54
Police chief says response to Seoul Halloween crush was inadequate01:32
Watch: China launches third module to complete permanent space station01:04
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India01:19
South Korea's president, first lady mourn victims of Seoul's Halloween crowd crush01:02
Dozens killed in flash floods, landslides after torrential rain hits Philippines01:07
North and South Korea exchange warning shots along sea border01:53
Korean Air jet overshoots runway, stops nose down in grass00:42
K-pop band BTS will serve mandatory military duties00:43
After protest, Beijing steps up security ahead of Communist Party Congress01:25
'Russians escaping mobilization' arrive in South Korea, official says00:54
- Now Playing
India's capital grapples with recurring disruptive smog with no remedy in sight00:55
- UP NEXT
Beijing steps up Covid testing, restrictions to contain outbreak00:52
South Korea says recovered North Korean missile dates from 1960s00:43
Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim00:56
German Chancellor Scholz meets President Xi on one-day visit to China01:05
Imran Khan shot and wounded campaigning in Pakistan01:00
Play All