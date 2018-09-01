Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Injection sites: A pioneering effort to combat the opioid epidemic

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his approval for a plan to open four safe injection sites across the city. VOCAL-NY’s co-executive director, Alyssa Aguilera, explains why their organization is in support of these sites and how they will provide a safe space for drug users.May.09.2018

