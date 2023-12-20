Investigation underway in Philadelphia news helicopter crash that killed two

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Officials are investigating the cause of a Philadelphia news helicopter crash in New Jersey that killed two people, according to the television station. New Jersey State Park Police Chief George Fedorczyk said the investigation was suspended until daybreak due to the remoteness of the crash site in a wooded area.Dec. 20, 2023

