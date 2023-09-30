IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House passes a 45-day stopgap measure to keep government open, sends bill to Senate

    Jeffries addresses GOP stopgap funding bill proposed on the 'brink of a shutdown'

    Federal government has one day left to avoid shutdown

  • What industries would be most impacted by a government shutdown?

  • McCarthy honors Sen. Feinstein as someone who 'broke barriers'

  • Schumer, McConnell address Feinstein's passing on Senate floor: 'We lost a giant'

  • Government shutdown looming as Congress seems unlikely to pass spending bill

  • Rep. Crockett: GOP is blind to Trump keeping documents 'in the s------'

  • Witness: Current evidence does not support Biden impeachment articles, but warrants an inquiry

  • House Republicans set to hold first hearing in Biden impeachment inquiry

  • Senate unanimously passes vote to reinstate formal dress code

  • Senator Bob Menendez and wife plead not guilty in alleged bribery scheme

  • GOP congressman questioned on material presented about Biden allegations

  • Sen. Cory Booker joins calls for Bob Menendez to resign

  • Federal workers, benefit recipients brace for government shutdown

  • Federal government just four days away from potential shutdown

  • Democratic senators call on Sen. Menendez to resign

  • Biden makes history as he joins UAW picket line

  • Kevin McCarthy faces key decisions to avoid government shutdown

  • Federal government shutdown could have tough consequences on Americans

  • Menendez believes he will be exonerated of bribery charges

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., spoke on the House floor to discuss a short-term funding bill proposed by Republicans that would avert a government shutdown. Jeffries argued that Democrats needed more time to review the legislation than they have been given before voting.Sept. 30, 2023

