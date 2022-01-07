Landslide shuts down portion of interstate in Oregon

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Landslide shuts down portion of interstate in Oregon01:01
Officials say heavy rains and rapid snowmelt are behind a landslide that closed a portion of the interstate in Columbia River Gorge, Oregon.Jan. 7, 2022
