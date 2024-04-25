IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Listen live: Supreme Court hears Trump immunity claim
April 25, 2024
  • UP NEXT

    Kagan asks Trump lawyer if a president calling for a coup is an official act

    01:54

  • One student killed, one in custody after Texas school shooting

    01:59

  • Curtain Call: ‘El Nino’ makes its Metropolitan Opera debut with a retelling of the Nativity

    06:04

  • Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case

    01:46

  • NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks

    03:56

  • Venice launches 5-euro tourist entry fee to curb overcrowding

    03:10

  • The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59

  • Police and pro-Palestinian protesters clash at Boston's Emerson College

    01:35

  • Sails fall off the landmark Moulin Rouge's red windmill in Paris

    00:44

  • More than 100 pilot whales become stranded off Western Australia

    01:03

  • Chicago's iconic Rat Hole sidewalk landmark is removed

    00:56

  • At least 34 arrested at UT Austin pro-Palestinian demonstration

    02:11

  • FDA testing dairy cows for bird flu after fragments found in pasteurized milk

    02:36

  • Pro-Palestinian protest moves off campus as LAPD moves in

    03:27

  • LAPD begins arresting protesters on USC campus

    02:24

  • LAPD marches towards USC protesters

    03:21

  • Residents in South Carolina call police after cicadas create loud buzz

    01:00

  • Weeks of flooding in East Africa kills dozens

    02:29

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 24th)

    18:59

  • Miami police arrest man in the beating death of a transgender woman

    01:57

Live Video

Live / Listen live: Supreme Court hears Trump immunity claim

Listen to live audio as the Supreme Court hears arguments on whether former President Donald Trump can claim presidential immunity over criminal election interference charges.April 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Kagan asks Trump lawyer if a president calling for a coup is an official act

    01:54

  • One student killed, one in custody after Texas school shooting

    01:59

  • Curtain Call: ‘El Nino’ makes its Metropolitan Opera debut with a retelling of the Nativity

    06:04

  • Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case

    01:46

  • NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks

    03:56

  • Venice launches 5-euro tourist entry fee to curb overcrowding

    03:10
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All