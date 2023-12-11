IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Special counsel asks Supreme Court to take up Trump immunity claim

  • Now Playing

    'It's a hate crime': Minneapolis friends mourn murdered transgender woman

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Club Q survivors face challenges and trauma one year after shooting

    04:54

  • School reverses decision removing Texas trans student from play

    01:43

  • Transgender student removed from Texas school play

    01:57

  • Texas man pleads guilty to murder of transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker

    01:30

  • Gay couple crowdfunding to cover fertility costs after insurance denied coverage

    02:38

  • NHL lifts ban on colorful stick tape after facing pushback

    02:28

  • Club Q announces plans to reopen in new location

    02:04

  • City of Orlando to purchase Pulse nightclub property

    02:04

  • 1987 NBC News report: National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights

    00:36

  • Laphonza Butler sworn into Senate filling seat of late Sen. Feinstein

    01:28

  • Video shows NYC teacher's homophobic road rage tirade

    02:02

  • Bomb threat shuts down Utah bookstore ahead of drag event

    01:03

  • Brooke Eden speaks about her experience as a queer country singer

    05:04

  • Jury awards $100K to gay Kentucky couple after 2015 Kim Davis refusal

    02:38

  • 'Landmark' ruling on same-sex marriage welcomed in Hong Kong

    00:58

  • Texas bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth

    02:49

  • Why does Oklahoma have so many lesbian bars?

    07:11

  • Georgia school district cites sexual content in new book ban

    01:46

  • California store owner shot over Pride flag displayed in shop

    03:29

NBC News Channel

'It's a hate crime': Minneapolis friends mourn murdered transgender woman

01:51

Members of the Minneapolis transgender community are calling for hate crime charges in the murder of Savannah Williams KARE's Samie Solina reports.Dec. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    'It's a hate crime': Minneapolis friends mourn murdered transgender woman

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Club Q survivors face challenges and trauma one year after shooting

    04:54

  • School reverses decision removing Texas trans student from play

    01:43

  • Transgender student removed from Texas school play

    01:57

  • Texas man pleads guilty to murder of transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker

    01:30

  • Gay couple crowdfunding to cover fertility costs after insurance denied coverage

    02:38
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All