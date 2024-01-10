IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Minnesota swears in first all women-led city council

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Mark Ruffalo apologizes after reposting false images of Trump on Epstein's plane

    05:08

  • Field drug tests wrongfully implicate tens of thousands of Americans every year, study finds

    03:28

  • United and Alaska find more loose parts of Boeing planes after mid-flight incident

    02:02

  • Monster storm system sparks deadly tornado outbreak in Gulf Coast and Southeast

    03:45

  • Special Report: Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

    16:20

  • Deceased suspect named in Virginia's Colonial Parkway murders

    01:43

  • Michigan Wolverines fans celebrate after winning college football championship

    00:25

  • House Republicans call for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt of Congress

    02:45

  • Major storm on the move to bring blizzards, tornadoes across the US

    05:06

  • ‘Thank you, Bob’: Meet the teacher who found the missing Alaska Airlines plane piece

    03:01

  • Email unsealed in Epstein documents alleges sex tapes of prominent men

    03:12

  • Video shows rescue of woman who was trapped in car down California cliff

    01:34

  • Family-owned Compton bakery reopens after being ransacked by dozens of thieves

    02:48

  • Driver crashes into White House gates, taken into custody

    00:42

  • Part of Alaska Airlines plane that blew out mid-flight found

    04:21

  • Olympian Mary Lou Retton opens up about battle with rare pneumonia

    01:40

  • Video shows arrest of man accused in fatal Florida mall shooting

    01:36

  • Debate mounts over Oregon's drug decriminalization law

    04:03

  • Houston man accused of holding woman captive for years

    01:27

NBC News

Minnesota swears in first all women-led city council

02:12

St. Paul, Minnesota made history by swearing in its first city council made up entirely of women. Six of the seven members are also people of color, making it the city’s most racially diverse council.Jan. 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Minnesota swears in first all women-led city council

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Mark Ruffalo apologizes after reposting false images of Trump on Epstein's plane

    05:08

  • Field drug tests wrongfully implicate tens of thousands of Americans every year, study finds

    03:28

  • United and Alaska find more loose parts of Boeing planes after mid-flight incident

    02:02

  • Monster storm system sparks deadly tornado outbreak in Gulf Coast and Southeast

    03:45

  • Special Report: Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

    16:20
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All