MTP NOW July 6 — Rep. Chu talks abortion access; Georgia DA says investigation ‘is not a game’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Almost complete turnover’ of senior leadership from WH press operations

    02:03

  • President Biden plans to spend more time with voters this summer, WH says

    02:06

  • Democratic primary ‘would be a free for all’ if Biden chooses not to run, panel says

    08:47

  • Boris Johnson’s government collapses amidst record number of resignations

    00:38

  • ‘It’s going to take a village’ to ensure women can receive abortions across state lines, Rep. Chu says

    06:37

  • Police had eyes on Uvalde shooter but waited for permission to fire, report reveals

    01:56

  • Only 10% of voters think U.S. is on the 'right track'

    02:05

  • Highland Park sheriff's office confirms 7th parade shooting death

    02:37

  • In Wyoming debate, Cheney says her election-denying opponent is ‘beholden’ to Trump

    11:11

  • Abortion politics become local politics in Kansas and Kentucky

    09:17

  • Inslee: Abortion bans are a ‘Republican effort to impose minority decisions in a democracy’

    09:56

  • Biden appears ‘happy to go straight around’ Manchin and Sinema on an abortion filibuster carve out if Democrats win

    02:08

  • With the country’s first major vote on abortion, Kansas turnout could be ‘early gauge’ for November

    03:36

  • Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns

    06:37

  • ‘He can’t help himself’: Republicans worry Trump’s instincts may hurt GOP in November

    08:02

  • McFaul: Recent weeks were ‘fantastic’ for Biden’s alliance-building

    06:35

  • 'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

    09:24

  • Chuck: Abortion issue appears to give Democrats ‘a bounce’ but not Biden

    02:33

  • LGBTQ lives are ‘on the line,’ after SCOTUS Roe decision, says GLAAD president

    01:55

  • Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at age 98

    01:14

Meet the Press NOW

MTP NOW July 6 — Rep. Chu talks abortion access; Georgia DA says investigation ‘is not a game’

49:53

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) calls for nationwide access to abortion medication. Tom Winter reports on a report from Uvalde, Texas where a police officer had the gunmen in his sights. White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield announces that she will leave the White House. The Fulton County DA says that the investigation into former President Trump’s 2020 meddling “is not a game.” Robinson Meyer, climate and energy writer for The Atlantic, discusses the consequences of inaction on climate change. Eugene Scott, Kimberly Atkins Stohr and Doug Heye join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.July 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Almost complete turnover’ of senior leadership from WH press operations

    02:03

  • President Biden plans to spend more time with voters this summer, WH says

    02:06

  • Democratic primary ‘would be a free for all’ if Biden chooses not to run, panel says

    08:47

  • Boris Johnson’s government collapses amidst record number of resignations

    00:38

  • ‘It’s going to take a village’ to ensure women can receive abortions across state lines, Rep. Chu says

    06:37

  • Police had eyes on Uvalde shooter but waited for permission to fire, report reveals

    01:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All