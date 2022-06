Nightly News: Kids Edition (June 30, 2022)

Can dogs get sunburn? As the summer season gets underway, Dr. John Torres is here to answer your questions. Plus, we meet the newest four-legged member of the Ferguson Fire Department. Our Inspiring Kids series continues: We introduce you to a girl on a mission to help kids find comfort and joy after they were diagnosed with cancer. Kerry Sanders takes us to Normandy, France to spotlight those who found for freedom on D-Day. And more!June 30, 2022