IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nobel Peace laureate Maria Ressa criticizes social media platforms

    01:26

  • Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's partner slams extradition ruling

    01:18

  • Watch: Huge waterspout twists off the Italian coast near Rome

    00:53

  • Diners offered gold leaf-covered steak in Vietnam

    00:55

  • Myanmar cities quiet in 'silent strike' protest against military government

    00:36

  • At least 49 migrants killed in Mexico truck crash

    00:46

  • On the front lines in Ukraine amid threat of Russian invasion

    02:04

  • China ‘committed genocide’ against Uyghurs, says independent tribunal

    02:29

  • Star adorns newly-completed tower at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia

    00:46

  • Gunmen on jet skis fire shots on beach in Cancun

    03:58

  • U.K. increases Covid restrictions to curb spread of omicron

    01:33

  • Olaf Scholz sworn in to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor

    00:43

  • Teen describes 'bit of strife' during shark attack off Australia

    00:51

  • Boris Johnson denies prioritizing animals during Afghanistan evacuation

    01:05

  • Peru's rope-bound 'Mummy of Cajamarquilla' goes on display

    01:08

  • ‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage

    01:38

  • Russia reinforcing its positions near the border, Ukraine says

    01:23

  • Biden, Putin hold diplomatic virtual conversation as Ukraine tensions mount

    03:17

  • British teen says she was lucky to survive crocodile attack

    01:03

  • Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions

    01:49

NBC News

Nobel Peace laureate Maria Ressa criticizes social media platforms

01:26

The presentation ceremony took place in Oslo, Norway, for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize which was jointly awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov.Dec. 10, 2021

  • Nobel Peace laureate Maria Ressa criticizes social media platforms

    01:26

  • Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's partner slams extradition ruling

    01:18

  • Watch: Huge waterspout twists off the Italian coast near Rome

    00:53

  • Diners offered gold leaf-covered steak in Vietnam

    00:55

  • Myanmar cities quiet in 'silent strike' protest against military government

    00:36

  • At least 49 migrants killed in Mexico truck crash

    00:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All