Oklahoma pastor's wife sentenced to life for role in his murder

- Now Playing
Oklahoma pastor's wife sentenced to life for role in his murder02:04
- UP NEXT
Michigan library's funding threatened over LGBTQ content02:16
Watch: Beto O’Rourke calls out heckler laughing during Uvalde remarks01:07
Washington, D.C. hit by flash flooding during storm01:06
Inflation Reduction Act invests $369 billion to fight climate change08:40
Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses full of migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City02:47
California doctor arrested for allegedly poisoning husband with drain cleaner03:13
Some U.S. counties plan to arm school officers with AR-15s02:56
House explosion in Indiana leaves at least 3 dead, dozens of homes damaged01:18
Real estate in the metaverse: buying real-life and NFT properties03:27
Trump invokes fifth amendment right in NY attorney general’s civil probe02:55
New York oysterman on a mission to restore tradition01:40
Inflation eases but prices still up 8.5% compared to a year ago02:31
16-year-old girl missing after Lake Tahoe party01:31
Florida rabbi challenges state's 15-week abortion ban in new lawsuit03:37
Olivia, Minnesota mourns the loss of Olivia Newton-John03:01
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents01:37
Pelosi says delegation trip to Taiwan supported 'status quo'01:08
Ahmaud Arbery honored with hometown street signs01:55
Police, Muslim community praise cooperation as suspect charged with murders of two Muslim men04:02
- Now Playing
Oklahoma pastor's wife sentenced to life for role in his murder02:04
- UP NEXT
Michigan library's funding threatened over LGBTQ content02:16
Watch: Beto O’Rourke calls out heckler laughing during Uvalde remarks01:07
Washington, D.C. hit by flash flooding during storm01:06
Inflation Reduction Act invests $369 billion to fight climate change08:40
Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses full of migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City02:47
Play All