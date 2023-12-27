IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Massachusetts grandfather and grandson killed by suspected drunk driver

    Parents describe moment they found son unwrapping Christmas presents at 3 a.m.

    'It’s a miracle’ Indiana men find driver trapped in car after crash

  • Search continues for Alaska woman who disappeared under river ice

  • Remains found in Virginia identified as boy who disappeared in 2003

  • Hawaii woman killed by her husband days after being granted a restraining order

  • ‘I just want her home’ Texas mom hopes for return of missing pregnant teen

  • Search continues for Alaska woman who disappeared under ice trying to save her dog

  • Police: Husband of late Phoenix attorney kills two before taking his life

  • Triplets born premature reunite with delivery nurse 20 years later

  • Utah cancer fighter gets Christmas call from Dolly Parton

  • Alabama mother with double uterus gives birth to twins

  • Body found in freezer in San Diego home

  • 'We did it': Elijah McClain’s mother reacts to paramedics found guilty

  • Family of ex-NFL player Mike Williams shocked after dental-related sepsis death

  • Video shows rescuers free man trapped on California cliffside

  • Two Wisconsin children killed after police chase, car crash

  • Texas officer indicted in connection with deadly shooting

  • Former NBA minor league player allegedly admits to killing Las Vegas woman

  • Oklahoma man exonerated after 50 years in prison

Parents describe moment they found son unwrapping Christmas presents at 3 a.m.

A North Carolina couple say they found 3-year-old son unwrapping his entire family’s presents at 3 a.m. because “he wanted to make sure it was clear whose presents were whose.” Scott and Katie Reintgen then raced to rewrap presents before their two other children woke up. WRAL’s Ashley Rowe reports.Dec. 27, 2023

