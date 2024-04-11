IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Paul Simon performs at White House dinner for visiting Japanese prime minister
April 11, 202400:39
    Paul Simon performs at White House dinner for visiting Japanese prime minister

Paul Simon performs at White House dinner for visiting Japanese prime minister

00:39

Musician Paul Simon played for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, his wife, Yuko, and President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House.April 11, 2024

