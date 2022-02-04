Former VP Pence: ‘President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election.’
01:46
Speaking to the Federalist Society in Orlando, former Vice President Pence said, “Frankly, there's no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person can choose the American president.”Feb. 4, 2022
