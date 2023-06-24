IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin calls armed rebellion ‘a stab in the back’ in national address

NBC News

Putin calls armed rebellion ‘a stab in the back’ in national address

01:37

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the armed rebellion led by the head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin “a blow to Russia” and said those responsible would suffer punishment in an address to the nation.June 24, 2023

